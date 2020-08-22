ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake jolts southeast Michigan
DETROIT – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday evening. The earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was 1 mile. USGS officials initially reported the quake as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake.
3.2 magnitude earthquake in SE Michigan: Did you feel it?
