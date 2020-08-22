ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

DETROIT – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday evening. The earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was 1 mile. USGS officials initially reported the quake as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake.

Six businesses in Michigan have been fined for “serious violations” of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols and potentially endangering workers, state officials said.

Hateful fliers have resurfaced in Trenton leaving the community on edge.

“This individual whoever it is, is just a coward. Don’t sneak around in the dark of night and place these things on people’s lawns. I can’t even begin to imagine what would get someone to think this way, but it’s disgusting,” said Mike Oakley of the Trenton Police Department.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a Republican-led lawsuit challenging her authority during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 for Whitmer in the lawsuit, which challenged her emergency authority in the state’s handling of the pandemic.

On Friday, Michigan health and agriculture officials issued a warning telling consumers not to eat fresh, whole bagged or loose, bulk peaches supplied by California-based Wawona Packing Company and distributed to various retail locations, after linking Salmonella infections to the produce.

