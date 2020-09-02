ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

DETROIT – A Clarkston family is in mourning after a fatal incident in White Lake Township on Monday left a man dead and his stepdaughter shaken.

The incident happened on Williams Lake Road on the White Lake Township, Waterford border after 6 p.m. on Monday. Officials said a massive tree fell across the road and killed Ron Ohlinger, 42.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Our best shot at rain this week is coming Tuesday night, but it’s not the only chance. Also, this summer heat and humidity won’t be around much longer.

Click here for the full forecast

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A new report finds Michigan’s plan to create “hubs” for nursing home residents with COVID-19 was “logical and appropriate,” and found no significant evidence of transmission of the virus between patients and residents.

The report, released by the Center for Health and Research Transformation (CHRT), evaluated the state’s regional nursing home hub strategy, comparing the approach to outcomes in other states.

Cyber security experts are concerned about attacks on Michigan schools ramping up early in the school year, especially with many students learning remotely.

Last year, more than 500 schools across the country were hit by ransomware, cyber security experts said. To make matters worse, the attacks usually picked up in the first few weeks of school when students, parents and teachers had their guard down.

The University of Michigan is partnering with a pharmaceutical company to test a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as the nation -- and world -- race to fight virus spread.

U-M’s academic medical center, Michigan Medicine, is working with AstraZeneca to carry out the third trial phase of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. AstraZeneca, a Cambridge, England-based company, announced Monday its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S.

The Michigan Secretary of State is refuting a report that Russians have shared the personal data of nearly every Michigan voter.

A report published by a Russian newspaper claims internet users in Russia have stolen information on millions of voters in Michigan, Arkansas, Connecticut, North Carolina and Florida.

Read more

Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 --