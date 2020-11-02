ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fire at the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Transportation yard off Lilly Road overnight Saturday.

The buses were set to be decommissioned from the fleet, so the damage will not affect the bus schedule and students will not be impacted in any way, but police are still looking for those responsible for the fire that engulfed and destroyed four school buses.

Metro Detroit weather: Wind gusts expected to continue into the evening

Wind, as expected, gusted over 40 mph in many locations throughout Metro Detroit, and these gusts will continue into the evening hours before gusts drop back below 40 mph.

Snow showers will end Sunday night, and the windy conditions will “settle down” to just breezy, as well -- generally blowing from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

Read the full forecast here.

