ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
DETROIT – Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said. “There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”
