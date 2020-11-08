58ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from WDIV on Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
View of Detroit from WDIV on Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. (WDIV)

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

DETROIT – Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said. “There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 207,794; Death toll now at 7,578

Metro Detroit weather: Record-breaking high temps, Saturday

Saturday night will be crystal clear, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), and a very light wind from the south.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Police are looking for two missing teens who ran away from a Detroit mental health hospital. Click here to read more.
  • Detroiters gathered to celebrate high voter turnout for the 2020 General Election following Biden’s projected victory. Click here to read more.
  • Republican Michigan lawmakers have issued a subpoena to election officials for election records in an effort to investigate the state’s ballot-counting process. Click here to read more.
  • Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to be elected vice president. Click here to read more.

Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: