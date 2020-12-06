Nightside Report Dec. 5, 2020: Metro Detroit hospitals stretched thin amid virus surge, election lawsuits still pending in Detroit

Hundreds of frontline workers at Metro Detroit hospitals quarantine due to COVID exposure
DETROIT – Coronavirus hospitalizations have been steadily increasing in Michigan since October, and hospitals are feeling stretched thin.
Especially within the Henry Ford Health System, where officials say 576 of about 33,000 employees are out of work because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 395,036; Death toll now at 9,854
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Below-average temps with even lower wind chills Saturday evening
Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, then the upper 20s.
Saturday night becomes colder under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.
4 Fast Facts
- Election lawsuits are still pending in Detroit just days before the Electoral College deadline. Click here to read more.
- Several light displays are opening across Metro Detroit for the holiday season. Click here to read more.
- A Michigan pastor told his congregation to catch the virus and “get it over with.” Click here to read more.
- Hundreds of Indian-Americans rallied in Canton Saturday in support of farmers in India facing legislation that could disrupt their livelihood. Click here to read more.