Nightside Report Dec. 5, 2020: Metro Detroit hospitals stretched thin amid virus surge, election lawsuits still pending in Detroit

DETROIT – Coronavirus hospitalizations have been steadily increasing in Michigan since October, and hospitals are feeling stretched thin.

Especially within the Henry Ford Health System, where officials say 576 of about 33,000 employees are out of work because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus.

Learn more here.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Below-average temps with even lower wind chills Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, then the upper 20s.

Saturday night becomes colder under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 --