Nightside Report Jan. 17, 2021: Police outnumber protesters at Michigan Capitol, Wayne County to reschedule virus vaccinations amid supply shortage

Things were calm at the Lansing Capitol Building Sunday amid an expected armed protest that led the state to construct a 6-foot fence perimeter and activate the National Guard in preparation for potential violence.

At its busiest, close to two dozen armed protesters gathered, but they were significantly outnumbered by law enforcement. It’s unclear if the low numbers were because the event was loosely organized or if extremist groups were warned not to attend for fear of arrests. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said there was no violence and no arrests were made.

See the full story here.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Still slippery with flurries, snow showers Sunday evening

Snow showers continue Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

So far, a trace to a half-inch of snow has fallen Sunday. Another trace to half-inch is possible overnight. It will be snowy and slick Sunday night. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 --