Nightside Report Jan. 17, 2021: Police outnumber protesters at Michigan Capitol, Wayne County to reschedule virus vaccinations amid supply shortage

With law enforcement at the ready, only a few dozen protesters gather at Michigan Capitol
Things were calm at the Lansing Capitol Building Sunday amid an expected armed protest that led the state to construct a 6-foot fence perimeter and activate the National Guard in preparation for potential violence.
At its busiest, close to two dozen armed protesters gathered, but they were significantly outnumbered by law enforcement. It’s unclear if the low numbers were because the event was loosely organized or if extremist groups were warned not to attend for fear of arrests. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said there was no violence and no arrests were made.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 535,534; Death toll now at 13,804
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Still slippery with flurries, snow showers Sunday evening
Snow showers continue Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.
So far, a trace to a half-inch of snow has fallen Sunday. Another trace to half-inch is possible overnight. It will be snowy and slick Sunday night. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s.
4 Fast Facts
- The Wayne County Public Health Division must reschedule vaccinations for Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 because of a depleted supply of vaccine received from the state. Click here to read more.
- Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music and who later was convicted of murder, has died at 81. Click here to read more.
- Relief is coming to Michigan businesses after a board last week approved $58.5 million in grants for economic losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
- Nestlé is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of Hot Pockets because they may be contaminated, particularly with pieces of glass or plastic. Click here to read more.