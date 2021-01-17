Nightside Report Jan. 16, 2021: Highly contagious COVID variant identified in Michigan, Biden to take executive action in first hours of presidency

Officials: 1st case of new COVID variant found in Michigan
Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Saturday, Jan. 16 that an adult female living in Washtenaw County has contracted a new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7. Officials say she recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant was first identified.
The case of the virus variant announced Saturday is the only known case of the variant in Michigan, but officials say it is likely that there are more cases that have not yet been identified.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 535,534; Death toll now at 13,804
