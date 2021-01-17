Nightside Report Jan. 16, 2021: Highly contagious COVID variant identified in Michigan, Biden to take executive action in first hours of presidency

Microbiologist Marielle Bedotto-Buffet prepares samples at the University Hospital Institute for Infectious Diseases in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, to study the highly contagious COVID-19 variant that has been discovered in the UK. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Saturday, Jan. 16 that an adult female living in Washtenaw County has contracted a new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7. Officials say she recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant was first identified.

The case of the virus variant announced Saturday is the only known case of the variant in Michigan, but officials say it is likely that there are more cases that have not yet been identified.

Metro Detroit weather: A few flakes Saturday, more snow expected Sunday

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder. Scattered flurries and light snow showers develop mainly north of Eight Mile Road. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

