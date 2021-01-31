Nightside Report Jan. 30, 2021: Parents push for school sports to resume, significant snowfall to hit Metro Detroit

A look at the Detroit riverfront from Windsor, Ontario on Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:18 p.m.

Parents and student athletes rallied in Lansing Saturday to urge state officials to resume winter sports sooner than the Feb. 21 deadline.

While there is still uncertainty of when the country will return to normal, one thing is clear from the hundreds that protested outside of the state capitol -- these parents aren’t backing down.

Winter storm could bring up to 5 inches of snow to Metro Detroit

Snow will develop around midnight Saturday along the southern Michigan, and will spread northward during the night. It appears that the heaviest snowfall rates will develop south of I-94, with the bulk of the accumulation occurring later in the overnight period through Sunday morning.

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2021 --