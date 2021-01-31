Nightside Report Jan. 30, 2021: Parents push for school sports to resume, significant snowfall to hit Metro Detroit

Parents push for start of winter sports in Lansing
Parents and student athletes rallied in Lansing Saturday to urge state officials to resume winter sports sooner than the Feb. 21 deadline.
While there is still uncertainty of when the country will return to normal, one thing is clear from the hundreds that protested outside of the state capitol -- these parents aren’t backing down.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 559,241; Death toll now at 14,601
Winter storm could bring up to 5 inches of snow to Metro Detroit
Snow will develop around midnight Saturday along the southern Michigan, and will spread northward during the night. It appears that the heaviest snowfall rates will develop south of I-94, with the bulk of the accumulation occurring later in the overnight period through Sunday morning.
4 Fast Facts
- Hundreds of Michigan National Guard members are being sent to Washington, D.C. after the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building could motivate more domestic terrorists. Click here to read more.
- To slow coronavirus transmission among students, Michigan State University issued more strict COVID-19 precautions Saturday for its students. Click here to read more.
- Four off-campus residences and one University of Michigan dormitory are reportedly experiencing COVID outbreaks as the greater campus community struggles with virus spread. Click here to read more.
- Wayne County will receive 8,375 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week from the state, an increase from the 4,350 doses Wayne County received this week. Click here to read more.