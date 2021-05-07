Cloudy icon
Nightside Report May 6, 2021: New questions surround Whitmer’s trip to Florida to visit sick father; Man charged with threatening 2 Warren City Council members, families

Here are tonight’s top stories

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at an April 14, 2021, COVID-19 briefing.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at an April 14, 2021, COVID-19 briefing. (Michigan Governor's Office)

New questions surround Whitmer’s trip to Florida to visit her sick father

DETROIT – More questions and controversy surrounds Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to Florida to visit her sick father in March.

Deadline Detroit reported Whitmer took a private plane to Florida to visit her father.

The Governor’s Office has been scant with the details regarding her trip to Florida, which came weeks before she told Michiganders not to travel to Florida. The office cited concerns over the Governor’s safety after multiple people have been indicted and charged in a domestic terrorism plot to kidnap or kill Whitmer.

