Nightside Report May 27, 2021: Workers find 108-year-old letter in bottle while renovating Michigan Central Station; Clawson mayor resigns, changes her mind and rescinds resignation

Workers find 108-year-old letter in a bottle while renovating Michigan Central Station

DETROIT – It was two years ago that Ford Motor Company began the painstaking process of converting Michigan Central Station into office workspace.

Thursday, Ford showed off some surprising artifacts that have been uncovered in the 107-year-old building.

The progress made over the last two years is evident. The once-rusty and dirty brick building that closed in 1988 has new windows and a clean exterior. Inside the building, Ford showcased all the interesting things they discovered inside the former passenger depot. Old shoes, magazines, a baseball, old bottles cast in concrete and old train tickets have been found.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021