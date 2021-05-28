Cloudy icon
50º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report May 27, 2021: Workers find 108-year-old letter in bottle while renovating Michigan Central Station; Clawson mayor resigns, changes her mind and rescinds resignation

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Nightside Report
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Top Stories
Photo does not have a caption

Workers find 108-year-old letter in a bottle while renovating Michigan Central Station

DETROIT – It was two years ago that Ford Motor Company began the painstaking process of converting Michigan Central Station into office workspace.

Thursday, Ford showed off some surprising artifacts that have been uncovered in the 107-year-old building.

The progress made over the last two years is evident. The once-rusty and dirty brick building that closed in 1988 has new windows and a clean exterior. Inside the building, Ford showcased all the interesting things they discovered inside the former passenger depot. Old shoes, magazines, a baseball, old bottles cast in concrete and old train tickets have been found.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 886,660; Death toll now at 19,090

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking some significant rainfall around the corner

It looks nice outside, but temperatures won’t be getting back to normal until next week. We’ve got quite a bit of rain around the corner, too.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • During a Clawson City Council meeting in May, mayor Reese Scripture started the meeting with a bombshell announcement that she’s stepping down. Click here to read more.
  • A fatal car crash in Dearborn early Thursday morning killed two women and left a third in critical condition. Click here to read more.
  • An elderly couple living in Troy has been scammed out of more than $140,000 in a matter of weeks. Click here to read more.
  • In the fall, the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) is going to have a monumental task ahead of them. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it needs to get nearly 50,000 students back in the classroom safely. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

New study suggests women with polycystic ovary syndrome may be at higher risk for severe COVID

New research suggests women with a sometimes overlooked condition may be at higher-risk for COVID-19 and more severe symptoms.

Researchers are looking for relationships between COVID and other medical conditions.

Click here to read more.

Gov. Whitmer’s reelection campaign to pay for flights to, from Florida to visit father, AP says

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign will pay for the controversial flights she took to and from Florida to visit her father, according to the Associated Press.

The lawyer for Whitmer’s campaign fund told the Associated Press that PVS Chemicals, the Detroit-based company that supplied the jet for Whitmer’s flight, can only accept payment from the campaign committee because it’s not authorized to operate charter flights.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: