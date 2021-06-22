Nightside Report June 21, 2021: 18-year-old Brighton resident turns self in after allegedly shooting father to death; Macomb County doctor charged in multimillion dollar opioid drug ring

18-year-old Brighton resident turns self in after allegedly shooting father to death
DETROIT – Residents in a peaceful neighborhood are shocked by the death of a father who was allegedly killed by his own son.
“They were great people. I know he was a dedicated cop that worked in the schools in Plymouth. He loved doing that and had some eye surgeries recently that kept him off the force,” said neighbors who did not want to go on camera.
At some point Monday morning, police were called out to the home on Woodlake Drive to find that man dead from a gunshot wound.
Local 4 News spoke to neighbors, who say they just spent time with the family weeks ago.
