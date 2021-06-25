Nightside Report June 24, 2021: Dozens arrested in Detroit police program targeting violent offenders, Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones ordered to wear alcohol monitor amid bond dispute

‘Enough is Enough’ -- Dozens arrested in Detroit police program targeting violent offenders

DETROIT – Police announced Operation Restore Order, Enough is Enough, a two-day sweep by Detroit police targeting violent criminals in the city.

The program was announced Thursday morning, but it already is showing results.

According to authorities, 28 arrests were made before 4 p.m.

The operation is in direct response to the rise in gun violence in the past week. Police said Detroit is seeing a 16% jump in homicides in this year.

Metro Detroit weather: Wave after wave of rain expected this weekend, next week

Rain chances are lining up through the end of the next workweek. Expect warm and humid conditions during that stretch, as well.

Blood shortage impacts Metro Detroit hospitals, donations needed

A national blood shortage is impacting hospitals around Metro Detroit. Some hospitals have been forced to make changes and are asking the public to roll up their sleeves to help out.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic caused a drop in blood donations, but there was also less blood needed as many surgeries were put on hold.

Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation: Michigan AG Nessel asks victims to come forward

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again asking the public to report any sexual abuse carried out by members of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) amid an ongoing investigation.

“Through the documents, we have been made aware what we initially thought were 1,700 victims in the state of Michigan, that number has increased to 3,000 individuals that we believe were victimized due to their relationship with the Boy Scouts of America,” Nessel said.

CDC investigates Michigan teen’s death days after COVID vaccine to determine if there’s a connection

The CDC is investigating the death of a 13-year-old from Michigan to see if there is any connection to a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Saginaw County Health Department, the teen boy died three days after receiving his second dose of a vaccine. No further details have been released.

