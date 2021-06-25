Nightside Report June 24, 2021: Dozens arrested in Detroit police program targeting violent offenders, Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones ordered to wear alcohol monitor amid bond dispute

‘Enough is Enough’ -- Dozens arrested in Detroit police program targeting violent offenders
DETROIT – Police announced Operation Restore Order, Enough is Enough, a two-day sweep by Detroit police targeting violent criminals in the city.
The program was announced Thursday morning, but it already is showing results.
According to authorities, 28 arrests were made before 4 p.m.
The operation is in direct response to the rise in gun violence in the past week. Police said Detroit is seeing a 16% jump in homicides in this year.
