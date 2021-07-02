Nightside Report July 1, 2021: Macomb County, Detroit officials call for investigation into pump station ‘failure’; Man charged in Warren hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy

Macomb County, Detroit officials call for investigation into pump station ‘failure’

DETROIT – Officials in Macomb County and Detroit are calling for an investigation after a pump station allegedly failed, causing a water backup into Macomb County.

Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller called out the Great Lakes Water Authority. She claims the Conner Creek pump was understaffed, unprepared and lacked a backup generator as storm water and sewage flooded home after home in Jefferson Chalmers and the Grosse Pointes.

Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick said there was a disruption in service, but “at no time was the pump station offline.”

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 --