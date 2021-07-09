Nightside Report July 8, 2021: Police investigating 2 separate Metro Detroit road rage shootings within hours of each other, FEMA officials visit Detroit to assess flood damage

Michigan State Police 'at a loss' after 2 freeway shooting 6 hours apart

DETROIT – Metro Detroit is seeing a rise in road rage shootings.

Michigan State Police are investigating two road rage shootings that happened within hours of each other. No one was killed.

One shooting occurred Thursday on I-75, near Dix-Toledo Road just before 2 a.m. Police said a suspect in a car shot at a semi truck several times. The bullets only hit the trailer, the driver was uninjured.

MSP troopers are looking through surveillance video from the area to track down the shooter.

