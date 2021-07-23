Nightside Report July 22, 2021: Police body cam footage shows aftermath of deadly confrontation between neighbors over firewood, How street drifting is doing damage to Detroit’s infrastructure

Taylor police body cam footage shows aftermath of deadly confrontation between neighbors over firewood

DETROIT – Police body camera video shows the aftermath of a deadly fight between neighbors in Taylor.

Investigators said a 73-year-old Taylor man shot his neighbor multiple times as they argued about the wood from a fallen tree. The incident happened on the evening of June 15 in the 6400 block of Cornell Street in Taylor.

Eddie Hicks appeared before a judge on Thursday on murder charges. Hicks was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and faces two felony firearm charges in the death of 46-year-old Barry Bellestri.

