Partly Cloudy icon
70º

News

Nightside Report July 22, 2021: Police body cam footage shows aftermath of deadly confrontation between neighbors over firewood, How street drifting is doing damage to Detroit’s infrastructure

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, Top Stories
Taylor police body cam footage shows aftermath of deadly confrontation between neighbors over firewood
Taylor police body cam footage shows aftermath of deadly confrontation between neighbors over firewood

Taylor police body cam footage shows aftermath of deadly confrontation between neighbors over firewood

DETROIT – Police body camera video shows the aftermath of a deadly fight between neighbors in Taylor.

Investigators said a 73-year-old Taylor man shot his neighbor multiple times as they argued about the wood from a fallen tree. The incident happened on the evening of June 15 in the 6400 block of Cornell Street in Taylor.

Eddie Hicks appeared before a judge on Thursday on murder charges. Hicks was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and faces two felony firearm charges in the death of 46-year-old Barry Bellestri.

Click here to read more.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 22, 2021

Metro Detroit weather: Forecasting heat, humidity, storms as weekend approaches

Humidity, heat and storms are all waiting to pounce as the weekend approaches.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) said street racers and drifters are striking fire hydrants and creating dangerous situations in the city. Click here to read more.
  • From the moment COVID vaccines became widely available, there’s been pushback against the idea of employers forcing their workers to get the shot. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit’s COVID vaccination rate continues to lag behind the rest of the state and a new survey is revealing why some people are hesitant to get vaccinated. Click here to read more.
  • Clark Park in Detroit is getting $3.3 million worth of renovations as part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund initiative. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Considering a trip to Canada? Vaccinated Americans can cross into Canada Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated United States citizens will be allowed to cross the border into Canada starting Aug. 9, but the United States extended restrictions on non-essential travel through Aug. 21.

U.S. residents who have been vaccinated with either Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD will be allowed to enter Canada for nonessential travel without quarantining.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

email