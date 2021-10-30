Nightside Report Oct. 29, 2021: Will we have chance to see Northern Lights? Police chief calls for sweeping changes amid towing scandal

G3 geomagnetic storm watch issued -- Will we have chance to see Northern Lights?

DETROIT – A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued, which means there’s a chance we could see the Northern Lights here in Metro Detroit.

There’s a chance clouds will keep this from happening, but the National Weather Service revealed the lights could possibly be seen in the areas between KP 5 and KP 7 in the image below.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool with waves of rain Friday

It’s a soggy and cool day. Wet weather lingers into Saturday morning and is gone by the start of the big game in East Lansing. Halloween is looking good, with higher temperatures and sunshine during the day.

Umbrellas and rain boots were definitely needed for Friday. The entire Metro Detroit area got a good soaking, with periods of light to moderate rain. Jackets and hats will be needed to stay warm and high temperatures only in the mid-50s.

Detroit police chief calls for sweeping changes amid ongoing towing scandal

Detroit police Chief James White said sweeping changes are needed after two of his officers were charged by federal officials in the ongoing towing scandal.

The corruption investigation has involved two Detroit City Council members and two Detroit police officials who have been charged in a bribery scheme.

“It’s frustrating. There are a number of issues. A number of components to it. Our community deserves a transparent process that they can trust,” White said.

