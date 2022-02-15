Nightside Report Feb. 14, 2022: Woman steals car from dealership during test drive, Detroit firefighters suspended after police called to Melvindale bar

DETROIT – A woman who has stolen cars from dealerships seven times in the past made it eight last week when she drove off in a vehicle during a test drive in Warren, police said.

The owner of Kal’s Auto Sales on 8 Mile Road said the woman showed up at the dealership Friday (Feb. 11) to buy a car.

She took a 2018 Chevrolet Impala for a test drive and didn’t return, officials said. The identification she gave them turned out to be fake, according to authorities.

View the full report here.

Police responded after reports came in about a Detroit Fire Department rig being parked outside a Melvindale bar.

It’s the latest of several alcohol-related issues for the Detroit Fire Department. Two high-profile incidents were reported last year that involved a fire engine that struck a vehicle and a captain was arrested after crashing.

Ad

Read more here.

Matthew Stafford played at Ford Field for 12 seasons and never hosted a playoff game or won one outside the city. But 365 days after he’s traded, he accomplished both, plus he won a Super Bowl.

Stafford is the talk of the town Monday, Feb. 14.

“Matthew Stafford was always a great quarterback,” said Detroit Lions fan Robert Quick. “It just goes to show you that you have to put a team around a great quarterback.”

Learn more here.

Ad

Protests were held on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge, leading to days of closures and delays.

Losses incurred are a vitally important lesson, says Economist Patrick Anderson.

“We again learned just how vital trade between Canada and the U.S., particularly between Windsor and Detroit, is to the whole U.S. and Canadian economies,” said Anderson.

Read the report here.

Matthew Stafford is the new tiger king, as his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

Ad

The Hollywood ending for Stafford (also known as the comeback kid by Detroit Lions fans) began as he led the Rams on a 15-play fourth quarter drive that ended with the game-winning touchdown to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Learn more here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines