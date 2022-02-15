17º

Nightside Report Feb. 14, 2022: Woman steals car from dealership during test drive, Detroit firefighters suspended after police called to Melvindale bar

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Woman steals car during test drive from Warren dealership

Woman steals car during test drive in Warren -- her 8th car theft from a dealership

DETROIT – A woman who has stolen cars from dealerships seven times in the past made it eight last week when she drove off in a vehicle during a test drive in Warren, police said.

The owner of Kal’s Auto Sales on 8 Mile Road said the woman showed up at the dealership Friday (Feb. 11) to buy a car.

She took a 2018 Chevrolet Impala for a test drive and didn’t return, officials said. The identification she gave them turned out to be fake, according to authorities.

View the full report here.

Detroit firefighters suspended after police called to Melvindale bar

Police responded after reports came in about a Detroit Fire Department rig being parked outside a Melvindale bar.

It’s the latest of several alcohol-related issues for the Detroit Fire Department. Two high-profile incidents were reported last year that involved a fire engine that struck a vehicle and a captain was arrested after crashing.

Read more here.

🏥Michigan reports 5,380 new COVID cases, 60 deaths -- average of 1,793 cases per day

Detroit Lions fans weigh in on Matthew Stafford’s big win

Matthew Stafford played at Ford Field for 12 seasons and never hosted a playoff game or won one outside the city. But 365 days after he’s traded, he accomplished both, plus he won a Super Bowl.

Stafford is the talk of the town Monday, Feb. 14.

“Matthew Stafford was always a great quarterback,” said Detroit Lions fan Robert Quick. “It just goes to show you that you have to put a team around a great quarterback.”

Learn more here.

🌨️Metro Detroit weather: Week starts out cold with potential for snow but there’s a warmup on the way

Here’s what the closure of the Ambassador Bridge cost automakers

Protests were held on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge, leading to days of closures and delays.

Losses incurred are a vitally important lesson, says Economist Patrick Anderson.

“We again learned just how vital trade between Canada and the U.S., particularly between Windsor and Detroit, is to the whole U.S. and Canadian economies,” said Anderson.

Read the report here.

Matthew Stafford and his Los Angeles Rams tame Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford is the new tiger king, as his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Hollywood ending for Stafford (also known as the comeback kid by Detroit Lions fans) began as he led the Rams on a 15-play fourth quarter drive that ended with the game-winning touchdown to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Learn more here.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

