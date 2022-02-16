Nightside Report Feb. 15, 2022: Homicide charges filed after man leaves woman’s body in street, Ford raises white-collar bonuses after objections

DETROIT – A man was caught on video dumping a woman’s body from a truck and running it over in Chesterfield Township.

That woman has been identified as Teresa Sanchez. Police found her lying in the road on Feb. 13. in the area of 24 Mile Road and Sass Road.

Officials said it was a homicide made to look like an accident. Now, 42-year-old John Galvan is facing multiple charges.

View the full report here.

Ford Motor Company spent the weekend dealing with an internal crisis over white-collar compensation.

Ad

After posting a near $18 billion profit for 2021, it turns out the bonus calculations didn’t go over well with many because benefitted senior managers.

Read more here.

After sitting vacant for years, the Gibraltar Trade Center site in Mount Clemens is set to become a massive cannabis dispensary and a cannabis-based drinks operation.

The trade center has been vacant for five years but now with backing from Pleasantrees, it’s about to get a complete overhaul. Rick Wershe, ‘White Boy Rick,’ has his cannabis brand and he’s partnering with Pleasantrees.

Ad

Learn more here.

A shooting on the Lodge Freeway turned into a police pursuit that came to a sudden stop in Detroit’s University District.

The chase happened Tuesday (Feb. 15) afternoon and ended when the vehicle struck the side of a house.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” resident Lillie Williams said.

Read the report here.

The attorney for Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones has confirmed that Jones will plead guilty to several charges in court on Wednesday.

Ad

Jones is expected to plead guilty to resisting and obstructing arrest, from an incident in April, those are both felony charges.

He is also expected to plead guilty to four misdemeanor charges -- including driving while impaired, having a weapon with a high blood alcohol content, reckless driving and attempt to escape.

Learn more here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines