Nightside Report Feb. 18, 2022: Powdered baby formula recall; State clears Cedar Point in Ohio roller coaster accident

Powdered baby formula recall: What parents and caregivers need to know

DETROIT – This baby formula recall is massive and concerning. Several products are affected. Infants have become sick with bacterial infections after consuming these products.

The products under recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas. Check a multidigit number on the bottom of the container to know if your product is included:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

View the full report here.

There’s no evidence that Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio acted illegally or had reason to believe one of its rides, the world’s second-tallest roller coaster, was unsafe before an object flew off it last year and struck a woman in the head, the state concluded in an investigation released Friday.

Ad

As a result, no sanctions were recommended against Cedar Point amusement park for the Aug. 15 accident involving the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.

Read more here.

A woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at an employee who confronted her about walking out of a Detroit dollar store with a shopping cart of stolen items, police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) at the Dollar General in the 13300 block of East 7 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Learn more here.

SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

Ad

A 1-year-old boy who was among three brothers who were trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a southwestern Michigan pond and flipped over died, hours after the two older boys were pronounced dead, officials said Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced that the boy who had been in critical condition since Thursday’s crash had died. Officials said the boy’s older brothers, ages 3 and 4, died in a hospital shortly after the crash. The children’s mother survived and her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales

Read the report here.

To guide a child safely across a street was something Dick Krausmann did lovingly for 51 years. He would stop what he was doing, wherever he was doing it, and head towards Maire Elementary School in Grosse Pointe with his vest and stop signs and cross children safely.

Ad

The many children on Cadieux Road didn’t even know him as Mr. Krausmann; he was Mr. Cross-man.

“He watched all of these kids grow up,” said his son Jeff Krausmann. “He said I’m really getting old when I see people that are getting old. He crossed their kids and grandkids.”

Learn more here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines