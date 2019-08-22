ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

Woman says man put tracking device on her car to stalk her

A Royal Oak woman said a man she dated for a short time put a hidden GPS chip on her car and was showing up everywhere she went around Metro Detroit.

Steven Camp, 48, is facing a felony charge of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor charge of placing a motor vehicle tracking device on the woman's car. She said she briefly went out with Camp, but the relationship quickly ended.

Royal Oak woman says man she briefly dated put GPS chip on her car to show up wherever she went

