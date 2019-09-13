ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

Boys, ages 13, 14 and 17, arrested in connection with Dearborn woman's murder

A 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Saturday, the day after 29-year-old Saja Aljanabi was killed, according to confirmed sources.Aljanabi was shot Sept. 6 in front of her family's home near the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Bingham Street.

Dearborn police said they believe Aljanabi's death is connected to two other armed robberies that occurred around the same time. In one of them, a person was robbed at gunpoint about a mile away from the home. The other incident happened a few blocks away.

Officials were notified Thursday afternoon of a leak at the Marathon Refinery. Read more.

Detroit police said a house on the west side where two people were found dead Thursday was ransacked. Learn more.

Police are searching for two men in connection with a robbery at the Super 8 motel in Roseville. Read more.

DTE Energy said about 16,000 customers are still without power after heavy thunderstorms moved through Southeast Michigan. Learn more.

Greyhound lease

Greyhound has a month to vacate its Detroit location after the Michigan Department of Transportation terminated its lease with the bus company.

The bus stop has been at Howard Street and the Lodge Freeway for more than 25 years. MDOT said the building is falling apart and would cost too much to fix.

Officer KKK

A Michigan police officer was fired after Ku Klux Klan items were found in his home.

According to WOOD-TV, the Muskegon Police Department investigated Charles Anderson. He was fired after a hearing Thursday with the Police Department, city attorney and human resources.

Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit

Nonprofit organization Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit received a $100,000 grant award from The Carls Foundation to rebuild and make way for a brighter future for children.

The organization is about more than construction -- it's about transforming lives. Inside a house nestled in the Green Acres neighborhood of Detroit, a new chapter is unfolding for Boys Hope Girls Hope.

Michigan prisoners

A first-of-its kind program is taking place in a Michigan prison, helping inmates find a purpose.

The program, called Vocational Village, was designed to create a brighter future for prisoners by helping them embark on a new career path and leave a life of crime behind them.

