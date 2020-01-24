ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 24, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Search for mother, 4 kids
A police task force is now involved in the search for a missing mother and her four children. Kornecia Waiters was last seen picking up her children from school about 4 p.m. Tuesday. She went to pick up her kids from Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy with her sons’ step-father, who also is the biological father of her daughters.
School closings
We have some school closings today as several areas of the region have icy roads. Most of the closings are in Oakland and Lapeer counties. You probably know of any school closings that affect you by now, but here’s the list again just in case you need to check.
Weather: Rainy Friday
Rain will be the rule throughout the day, the Local4Casters say. However, the temperatures will rise into the upper 30s, which ends the ice threat. Wind will blow from the east at 10 to 15 mph. Here’s the full weather forecast heading into the weekend.
More Local News Headlines
- Source: Baby with tuberculosis was patient at Macomb County clinic where employee who had illness worked
- Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan has until 9 a.m. to turn herself in for jail sentence
- WATCH: Shootout starts in parking lot of Inkster gas station
- Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old who left home without permission
- Officials: Substance that washed up on Lake St. Clair shore isn’t health hazard
- Berkley approves Vinsetta Garage parking plan after years of issues
National Headlines
Sports Headlines
