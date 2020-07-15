ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 15, 2020

Wayne State University to announce plans for fall semester amid pandemic

Wayne State University is set to announce Wednesday exact plans for the fall semester.

The university is one of the last such schools to announce return plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I said from the very beginning that we weren’t going to make any definitive decisions until as late as possible, based on the science and based on the public health at the time,” said President M. Roy Wilson.

Watch live today: Gov. Whitmer provides update on coronavirus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Oakland County executive releases statement regarding 15-year-old girl placed at Children’s Village

Oakland County Executive David Coulter has released a statement regarding a 15-year-old girl placed by the Oakland County Circuit Court at Children’s Village.

Officials said she was placed there for a probation violation of not completing online schoolwork and other reasons.

Coulter released the following statement:

“I spoke with the Judge this evening. While there are many more details that she is unable to share with me and the public to protect privacy of the minor and their family, I believe a review of this case within her court or during an appellate process is required. It has been a top priority of my administration to keep the young people and employees safe at Children’s Village during the pandemic and that includes limiting residency to immediate safety risks.”

‘Hoping for the best’: Woman hospitalized after shooting on Southfield Freeway

It has been a roller coaster of a week for Nicole Finley.

On Saturday, her sister was gunned down on Southfield Freeway by another driver -- leaving her hospitalized.

Local 4 is not naming her or showing her face for her safety and investigative purposes.

“After being shot, um, you know, is this, you know, is this is, is something that she’s gonna have to deal with. My sister is recovering right now. And, you know, we know that it’s gonna be a journey,” Finley said.

She can make that recovery partly because of a man who decided to pull over and help save a life. See the full story here.

Trending 📈

💉 First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.

📹 Body cam video released of deadly confrontation between sheriff’s deputy and stabbing suspect

Police have released body cam video of a deadly confrontation in the Lansing area between a sheriff’s deputy and a man armed with a knife. The armed man is accused of stabbing a customer at a Quality Dairy store in Dimondale during an argument over wearing a mask. The suspect was later shot and killed when officials said he pulled his knife on a deputy.

📺 ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Nick Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant said.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said.

☄️ Here’s when and how you can see Comet NEOWISE

There is a lot of interest in Comet NEOWISE. Paul Gross explains when and how to see it.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 70,306 as of Tuesday, including 6,081 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents an increase of 584 confirmed cases and six additional deaths. Monday’s totals were 69,722 confirmed cases and 6,075 total deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,700 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

Here’s a look at the data: