ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 21, 2020

Person of interest being questioned in shooting that killed 3 people at Detroit Coney Island

Four men between the ages of 20 and 34 were shot Sunday night inside A Eagles Coney Island in Detroit. Three men died and one is in critical condition.

Surveillance footage from inside the restaurant shows the shooter and a 23-year-old woman believed to be an accomplice. The woman is currently being interviewed by police, officials said.

Read the full report here.

University of Michigan prepares for students’ fall return amid pandemic

The University of Michigan is implementing new measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) when students return to campus in the fall.

Face coverings will be required while on campus. The university will also offer an array of learning styles -- in-person, online and a hybrid of both -- amid the pandemic.

See the full report here.

Judge keeps 15-year-old in juvenile detention, says case goes beyond not doing homework

An Oakland County judge ruled to keep a 15-year-old girl in juvenile detention until September for violations. The judge said the case goes beyond unfinished homework and it’s about repeated violations and the need to finish counseling programs. The judge said the teen would be better served staying inside the center for troubled kids.

Read the full story here.

‘White Boy Rick’ Wershe is free man after 32 years behind bars

Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. was released from prison on Monday after 32 years behind bars. Wershe was being housed at the Transition House in Kissimmee, Fla. after serving jail time in Michigan. Wershe was the longest-serving nonviolent juvenile offender in a Michigan prison.

See the full story here.

Trending 📈

📚 Petition demands Northville School Board president resign over social media post

Northville School Board President Matthew Wilks recently shared a post on Facebook suggesting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is a hoax. A petition is now circulating, demanding his resignation. Here’s the story.

📢 Michigan governor, AG react to Trump’s threat on sending federal troops into Detroit

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy federal law enforcement into cities across the country, including Detroit, to address protesters. Both Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are not only against the idea, they both seriously question the motivation behind it -- especially since Detroit protests have been peaceful for weeks. Here’s what they had to say.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 74,152; Death toll now at 6,126

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 74,152 as of Monday, including 6,126 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 489 new cases and an additional seven deaths. Sunday’s totals were 73,663 confirmed cases and 6,119 total deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,900 as of Saturday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: