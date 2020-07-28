ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 28, 2020

AG William Barr testifies before House on federal response to protests

Attorney General William Barr is defending the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America, saying “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer gives update on state’s response to COVID-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will lead a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Michigan has been experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout July, prompting new face mask regulations and some uncertainty over how -- and if -- the state will continue to reopen.

Detroit police release body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Police were following a man believed to be involved in a quadruple shooting of four teenagers in Detroit earlier this month. When the man entered a vehicle with three other men, police attempted to apprehend them -- and that’s when a high-speed chase resulted in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Detroit sports personality Jamie Samuelsen says he’s battling colon cancer

Longtime Detroit sports writer and radio host Jamie Samuelsen announced Monday on his radio show, the “Jamie & Stoney Show,” on 97.1 The Ticket, that he’s been fighting colon cancer. He said he was first diagnosed in 2019, but had kept the news private.

💉 Michigan confirms first 2020 case of rare ‘polio-like’ illness in Macomb County child

Michigan has confirmed its first case of acute flaccid myelitis in 2020, a rare condition that attacks the nervous system, specifically in children.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service confirmed the first case in a child in Macomb County. Two others possible cases are being monitored.

💰 Michigan Lottery: 19-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

A 19-year-old Lenawee County man’s future is looking bright after he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Lowry Grocery Store in Adrian.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 78,507; Death toll now at 6,154

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 78,507 as of Monday, including 6,154 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 488 new cases and five additional deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan is reporting more than 57,500 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 15,000 as of Monday.

