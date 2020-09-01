ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 1, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Michigan will stop reporting COVID-19 data on Sundays: Here’s why

Michigan health officials announced on Tuesday that the state would no longer be reporting COVID-19 data on Sundays, starting this weekend. MDHHS says it focuses its review of trends on the number of reports for each date that individuals experienced the onset of symptoms and not the daily reported cases which represent the day test results were received.

Top coronavirus (COVID-19) doctor: Don’t wait for vaccine to start fighting virus

One of the top COVID-19 doctors in the U.S., Dr. Deborah Birx, said the knowledge we’ve gained about the virus over the last six months has convinced her that it can be controlled with preventative measures -- but everyone has to work together.

Gov. Whitmer expected to announce plan to reopen Michigan gyms, movie theaters

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan this week to reopen gyms and movie theaters that have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 numbers have hit a plateau in Michigan over the past few weeks, and so far, no outbreaks have been traced back to gyms in Northern Michigan, where they’ve been open since July.

Father killed, daughter hospitalized when large tree falls on minivan in Oakland County

A 42-year-old man was driving when a large tree fell onto his minivan, crushing it. Investigators are calling the incident a tragic accident.

Watch Local 4′s Education 4 All special on return-to-school

Local 4 aired a primetime special on Monday night on the return to school in Michigan. Hear what mothers, teachers and Michigan’s Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have to say about returning to school this fall amid the pandemic.

🏈 MHSAA: Fall football up to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

After moving football to spring, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is changing their tune, saying it is now up to Michigan Gov. Whitmer if the season will start in the fall.

🚨 Man who vanished from Detroit senior center 5 months ago found dead in facility’s basement

A 38-year-old man who vanished from the Faithful Helping Hands Community Services assisted living center in Detroit in March was found dead over the weekend in the facility’s basement, according to police.

💉 Fact-check: CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not “backpedal” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, reducing the figure from nearly 154,000 to just over 9,000, as social media posts claimed.

📺 What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max in September 2020

Planning to spend some time binging TV shows and movies during month six of quarantine? Check out a list of what’s coming to your streaming platform this month.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 102,468; Death toll now at 6,480

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 102,468 as of Monday, including 6,480 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 451 new cases and seven additional deaths. On Sunday, the state totals were 102,017 cases and 6,473 deaths.

New cases have slightly increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 76,151 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,000 on Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 690 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.3 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data: