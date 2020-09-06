Driver in stolen vehicle arrested near I-94, Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police arrested a driver who was in a stolen vehicle in Detroit Sunday in the area of Interstate 94 and Van Dyke Avenue.

In a series of tweets, MSP said a man called 911 at about 1:50 p.m. and said that he located his stolen Dodge Challenger and was following it. The vehicle was reported with Livonia Police Department.

“The vehicle was entered in as stolen by the VIN and it had a temporary registration plate affixed (paper plate),” read one of the tweets.

State police said troopers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver took off, initiating a car chase.

Police said the chase started in the area of I-94 and Whittier Road and ended in the area of I-94 and Van Dyke Road after the vehicle struck a curb on the exit ramp, disabling it.

Police said during the chase, the driver attempted to squeeze through two vehicles while traveling on the interstate, causing damage.

No injuries were reported.

Two other passengers in the stolen vehicle fled the scene, officials said. The driver was caught and arrested a short distance away from the Challenger.

Police said a gun reported stolen was located in the vehicle. The driver did not have a concealed pistol license.

The driver was taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Michigan State Police arrested a driver in a stolen vehicle in Detroit on Sept. 6, 2020. A handgun reported stolen was also located in the vehicle. Photo provided by MSP. (WDIV)

See the twitter thread from Michigan State Police below.