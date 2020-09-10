ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 10, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Whitmer to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) update

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state announced 783 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19. In total, Michigan has confirmed 108,595 cases and 6,552 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined at Thursday’s briefing by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Leaders in education, business, labor and workforce development will also join the governor as they announce an initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the pandemic, according to officials.

Trump to visit mid-Michigan today

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in mid-Michigan on Thursday -- one day after former Vice President Joe Biden visited state.

President Trump will speak in Freeland at 7 p.m. on Thursday at airport hangar AvFlight Saginaw.

The Republican president last visited Michigan on May 21 when he made a stop at Ford Motor Company’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti.

The news of Trump’s visit comes just after former Republican Michigan governor Rick Snyder announced his endorsement for Biden for president, saying that Trump lacks a “moral compass.”

Trending 📈

😷 Michigan sports face mask order -- a closer look at it

The face covering rules for athletes playing organized sports during the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan needed some clarification.

At least that’s according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who issued another executive order late Wednesday to help clarify her previous order on the face masks to be worn during sports.

Here’s a closer look at the order.

🚓 Man who broke into Eminem’s home told rapper he was there to kill him

A man who threw a brick paver through a window to break into Eminem’s Clinton Township home told the rapper he was at the home to kill him, an officer testified in court.

Eminem caught Matthew David Hughes, 27, breaking into his home on Westchester Street after 3 a.m. April 5, according to Clinton Township police. Officer Adam Hackstock and Detective Dan Quinn, both of the Clinton Township Police Department, testified in court Wednesday that security footage from Eminem’s home showed a man walking around the home, looking for possible entry points and eventually throwing something through a window to get inside.

Read more here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 108,595 as of Wednesday, including 6,552 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 783 new cases and 13 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state totals were 107,812 cases and 6,539 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Here’s a look at more of the data: