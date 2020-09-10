One man injured in I-94 shooting in Harper Woods, Michigan State Police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – From June 15 to July 29, Michigan State Police reported 15 felonious assaults -- non-fatal shootings and homicides -- on Metro Detroit freeways.

Since then, five more freeways were reported, including a shooting that ended in Harper Woods Wednesday and left one man seriously injured.

Emergency calls came in after 3 p.m. reporting a shooting on Interstate 94 westbound near Eight Mile Road with a red car leaving the scene.

A red Pontiac G6 came to a stop at the intersection of Roscommon Street and Peerless Avenue in Harper Woods, riddleed with bullets.

“I looked and I saw the smoke from the tires,” Harper Woods resident Larry Duren.

Duren said he noticed a commotion as police arrived.

“I saw the police come up and I saw him draw his gun and I was on the porch at this point, and I heard him say on the radio, 'A gunshot to the head,’ so I was like somebody must’ve got shot,” Duren said. “As they approached the car, the one driver out and I still didn’t know anyone else was in the car until I saw somebody slumped in the car.”

Police arrested the man with the gun and the other man was taken to a hospital.

State troopers closed the freeway and recovered two different caliber shell casings. Another vehicle is believed to be involved.

There is no motive yet determined, and it is unknown if the men in the red vehicle knew anyone in the other vehicle.