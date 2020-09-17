ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Is Michigan Gov. Whitmer planning more restrictions after COVID-19 outbreaks in Lansing Region?
DETROIT – As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to spike in areas around Michigan, the governor was asked what it would take for her to issue more restrictions and closures in the state, and specifically, the Lansing Region.
“Given the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Lansing area ... what would it take for you to issue further restrictions or closure to certain businesses or sectors in our region, and do you have any plans to do so?”
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 113,863; Death toll now at 6,623
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Wednesday evening ahead of a few showers tonight
It still feels like summer as we sit down to dinner in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Smoke continues to drift heads. A cold front will be weak enough to bring us scattered light showers tonight, but strong enough to make it feel like fall tomorrow.
4 Fast Facts
- A Washtenaw County deputy has been shot at an active police scene on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Click here to read more.
- A 2-month-old Michigan child has reportedly died from coronavirus (COVID-19). Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Wednesday that the child is the youngest person they know of to die from the virus. Click here to read more.
- A barricaded situation that stretched on for more than 24 hours on Detroit’s west side ended with the gunman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here to read more.
- Local 4 has obtained the 911 call from the moment workers at a funeral home realized a Southfield girl who had been declared dead was still alive and breathing. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Report: Canada to keep border with U.S. closed until Oct. 21
The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month, CBC News reports. The current extension of the border crossing restrictions is set to expire Sept. 21, 2020. That will be extended until at least Oct. 21, according to the report. An official announcement is expected before the Sept. 21 expiration.
Jocelyn Benson urges Michiganders to make a plan ahead of November election
There are less than two months until the 2020 election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke Wednesday about how and when residents can vote. They also voiced big concerns about counting the record-breaking number of absentee ballots expected.
Grand Valley State University students ordered to ‘stay in place’ after COVID-19 outbreak
Students at Grand Valley State University in Allendale Township have been ordered to “stay in place” for 14 days following more than 600 COVID-19 cases.
Michigan college campuses rejoice over reinstatement of Big Ten fall football
A sense of normalcy is returning to Michigan college campuses amid the Big Ten’s decision to reinstate the fall football season. College students were more than disappointed in the conference’s August decision to postpone the fall football season due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- affecting plans for conference member schools Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.
