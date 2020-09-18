Pontiac man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old Allen Park girl

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A 35-year-old man is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after Allen Park police said he met a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Allen Park police investigated after the girl’s parents reported her missing on Aug. 19. She was found six hours later by Dearborn police, who said she admitted to being 12 years old and was on her way to see her older boyfriend.

Police identified the man as Anthony Hodges of Pontiac.

Hodges, who is HIV positive, is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct along with another count involving someone under 13.

It began when the girl was chatting on the app with Hodges, who she thought was 19 years old.

Police said the conversation intensified and Hodges tracked the girl to her home by using the app’s location services, and they began having sex.

The relationship started to come out when the girl’s parents reported her missing.

Allen Park police Detective Jim Thorburn said Hodges used his influence to convince the girl to run away with him on the day they were discovered.

It’s another warning for parents to monitor social media.

“It disgusts you as a cop, as a parent, as a human. There’s really no level it doesn’t, especially me being a father myself and a police officer same time. We really have to be vigilant... Social media platforms are great. They can be used for good or used for evil. This is an instance where it took a turn for the evil,” Thorburn said.

In regard to Hodges having HIV, he is charged with two counts of knowingly trying to infect someone who didn’t know about it -- a habitual offense.

Police do not believe the girl was infected and believe there could be other victims coming forward.

