ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Rising Detroit rap star known as ‘Jizzle P’ shot and killed in front of mother
DETROIT – A rising star in Detroit’s rap community was shot and killed Tuesday night while sitting in a car on the city’s west side.
Aaron Mays, better known as Jizzle P, was just starting to get some attention on the national stage.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 118,615; Death toll now at 6,692
Metro Detroit weather: Reality check after warm temperatures last into weekend
Fall continues to masquerade as summer in Metro Detroit, but dry conditions will persist a bit longer. Enjoy it, then prepare for a rude awakening next week.
- A driver suspected of killing a construction worker earlier this week in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 has turned himself in, according to police. Click here to read more.
- A bench warrant had been issued for former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger on Sept. 10 after she failed failed to appear for a review hearing. Click here to read more.
- An Ecorse man accused of child abuse appeared in court Wednesday on charges that stem from an incident in July. Click here to read more.
- An 18-year-old man has been arrested by the Chesterfield Township Police Department Wednesday on suspicion of multiple drive-by shootings. Click here to read more.
MSP lieutenant believes faster driving during pandemic is factor in Metro Detroit freeway shootings
Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw spoke about a rash of Metro Detroit freeway shootings, saying he believes drivers are speeding more during the pandemic, leading to disputes on the roadway. Over the past six months, Metro Detroit drivers have had to cope with a new hazard: Gunfire. The most recent incident came Tuesday evening. State troopers are taking a look at what’s being the disturbing trend.
Detroit residents urged to fill out US Census as Sept. 30 deadline approaches
The final push is on -- the final day to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census is Sept. 30. An estimated 50% of Detroit residents have filled out the census and officials are urging everyone to raise that number.
Whitmer sets goal to make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a goal of economic decarbonization by the year 2050 to mitigate impacts of climate change and to create clean energy jobs. On Wednesday, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-182 and Executive Directive 2020-10 to create the MI Healthy Climate Plan. Executive Directive 2020-10 formally sets the goal of economic decarbonization in Michigan by 2050.
‘Unmask Our Athletes’ protesters gather in Lansing to rally against mask mandate in school sports
A rally was held in Michigan on Wednesday called “Unmask Our Athletes.” The supporters of the rally believe mandating that children and teens wear masks while playing sports is not just a nuisance, but also a danger to their health. Players are required to wear masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
