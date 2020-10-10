67ºF

19-year-old charged in fatal hit-and-run in Northville Township

20-year-old Dominic Duhn was hit, killed on Sept. 3

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 19-year-old from Westland has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Northville Township that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.

Gustavo Godinez Jr. is facing a felony charge that carries up to 15 years in prison.

Police said Godinez Jr. kept driving after he hit Dominic Duhn, of Northville Township, on Sheldon Road near Six Mile Road. Duhn was struck and killed at about 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 3 while skateboarding.

Duhn was a junior at Michigan State University. He was working toward a career in business agriculture.

Godinez Jr. pleaded not guilty.

