Warren De La Salle High School fires school’s president amid hazing investigation
WARREN, Mich. – The calls for John M. Knight to step down from his post as school president has been going on for months.
Warren De La Salle Collegiate School announced Thursday that Knight has been let go, but Knight is trying to fight back.
The De La Salle High School Board of Trustees announced Thursday that they were not only deciding to place Knight on leave, but his contract is not being renewed.
RELATED: Warren De La Salle High School places president on leave amid football hazing case
The search for Knight’s replacement started immediately.
The news comes amidst allegations of hazing in the football locker room. How the hazing happened upset many in the community, leading to some believing Knight had ulterior motives.
Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to the allegations of hazing. Prosecutors revealed Jan. 28 that they didn’t have enough evidence to take the case to court, suggesting the school officials withheld important documents and saying important evidence was destroyed before they received the case.
In December, parents rallied and demanded Knight be fired.
Criminal charges are being brought against seven of the students involved in the alleged hazing, but at least one is suing the school, claiming racial discrimination.
Knight’s attorney said they’ve asked for an explanation on why Knight has been fired and that all they can see is retaliation for whisteblowing.
Coverage timeline
- Oct. 31, 2019: Warren De La Salle football team forfeits playoff game amid allegations of hazing in team locker room
- Nov. 1, 2019: Warren police begin to investigate hazing allegations
- Nov. 5, 2019: Investigation into hazing incident intensifies
- Nov. 7, 2019: Warren police complete investigation, prepare to recommend charges against 3 students
- Nov. 8, 2019: Officials announce 3 teens could face charges
- Nov. 8, 2019: Hazing victim refuses to be interviewed
- Nov. 20, 2019: St. Clair County prosecutor appointed to case
- Dec. 16, 2019: Students suspended in investigation file lawsuit against school
- Dec. 16, 2019: De La Salle football coach Mike Giannone no longer with school
- Dec. 16, 2019: De La Salle releases detailed timeline of alleged incident, investigation
- Dec. 17, 2019: Prosecutor asks Warren police to interview more people for investigation
- Dec. 17, 2019: Parents protest to have school president fired
- Jan. 10, 2020: Students return to class after hazing accusations
- Jan. 28, 2020: Prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to take case to court
- Jan. 28, 2020: Prosecutors blast De La Salle for handling of investigation
- Jan. 29, 2020: New victim comes forward
- Jan. 29, 2020: Victim pledges to speak to police
- Jan. 30, 2020: Second accuser comes forward
- Feb. 13, 2020: More than 100 De La Salle parents share disgust over how school handled allegations
- Feb. 20, 2020: 7 people expected to face charges, Warren police say
- Feb. 21, 2020: Internal report details alleged hazing ritual
- Feb. 24, 2020: Four players arraigned
- Feb. 25, 2020: Fifth player arraigned
- Feb. 28, 2020: Parents of 3 players charged in case speak to Local 4
- March 2, 2020: Dan Rohn hired as new head football coach
- March 5, 2020: De La Salle High School places president on leave amid football hazing case
