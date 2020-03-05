Warren De La Salle High School fires school’s president amid hazing investigation

WARREN, Mich. – The calls for John M. Knight to step down from his post as school president has been going on for months.

Warren De La Salle Collegiate School announced Thursday that Knight has been let go, but Knight is trying to fight back.

The De La Salle High School Board of Trustees announced Thursday that they were not only deciding to place Knight on leave, but his contract is not being renewed.

The search for Knight’s replacement started immediately.

The news comes amidst allegations of hazing in the football locker room. How the hazing happened upset many in the community, leading to some believing Knight had ulterior motives.

Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to the allegations of hazing. Prosecutors revealed Jan. 28 that they didn’t have enough evidence to take the case to court, suggesting the school officials withheld important documents and saying important evidence was destroyed before they received the case.

In December, parents rallied and demanded Knight be fired.

Criminal charges are being brought against seven of the students involved in the alleged hazing, but at least one is suing the school, claiming racial discrimination.

Knight’s attorney said they’ve asked for an explanation on why Knight has been fired and that all they can see is retaliation for whisteblowing.

John Knight was placed on an undefined "leave" yesterday afternoon. He reported suspected sexual abuse of youths to the authorities and very recently several were criminally charged. Mr. Knight's personnel file was perfectly clean before he did this -- so I have asked the school's attorneys for any explanation other than the obvious, that this is retaliation for his whistleblowing. I have received no explanation. Sarah Prescott, Knight's attorney

