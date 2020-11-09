ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

DETROIT – Timothy Eugene Moore, a 34-year-old man from Toledo, was arraigned Sunday afternoon on one count of homicide at the 34th District Court in Romulus.

He was denied bond.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Nice and sunny fall day with highs in the low 70s

Mostly clear Sunday night, with milder lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warm once again on Monday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). We likely won’t break Monday’s record high of 75 degrees (24 degrees Celsius), set in 1999.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 --