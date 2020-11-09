ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Ohio man arraigned in connection with the murder of Egypt Covington
DETROIT – Timothy Eugene Moore, a 34-year-old man from Toledo, was arraigned Sunday afternoon on one count of homicide at the 34th District Court in Romulus.
He was denied bond.
