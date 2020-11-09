60ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit on Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:38 p.m.
Ohio man arraigned in connection with the murder of Egypt Covington

DETROIT – Timothy Eugene Moore, a 34-year-old man from Toledo, was arraigned Sunday afternoon on one count of homicide at the 34th District Court in Romulus.

He was denied bond.

Latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 207,794; Death toll now at 7,578

Metro Detroit weather: Nice and sunny fall day with highs in the low 70s

Mostly clear Sunday night, with milder lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warm once again on Monday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). We likely won’t break Monday’s record high of 75 degrees (24 degrees Celsius), set in 1999.

4 Fast Facts

  • Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died this morning, the show announced on social media Sunday afternoon. Click here to read more.
  • Gov. Whitmer discusses election subpoena, Biden’s cabinet and gives stark COVID warning. Click here to read more.
  • Clyde Township resident Michael Patrick Barna, 59, has been charged in connection with setting off incendiary devices at McLaren Port Huron Hospital. Click here to read more.
  • 58 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction, burns down. Click here to read more.

