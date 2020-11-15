ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 15, 2020

Vigil held in Waterford Township for 6-year-old girl, father killed by suspected drunk driver
The Waterford community came together this weekend to remember the lives of a father and his 6-year-old daughter who were both killed by a suspected drunk driver.
Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season begins Sunday
Sunday is an unofficial holiday in Michigan -- it’s the opening day of firearm deer hunting season. Nearly 500,000 hunters are expected to hunt this season.
1 adult, 2 teens shot on Detroit’s east side
Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Saturday night on Detroit’s east side. The victims include a 28-year-old woman, 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy.
Trump supporters morning protests turn into violent clashes
Several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington protested election results and then hailed Trump’s passing motorcade before nighttime clashes with counter demonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing and at least 20 arrests.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 251,813 as of Saturday, including 7,994 deaths, state officials report.
Saturday’s update represents 7,072 new cases and 65 additional deaths.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
New: Interactive map shows COVID risk by event size in each Michigan county
Metro Detroit weather: Heavy winds Sunday with falling temperatures 🍂
New Today: High wind warning issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region 🌬️
