Nightside Report Dec. 2, 2020: Whitmer responds to Michigan restaurants considering to reopen indoor dining

Whitmer responds to Michigan restaurants considering defying state order, reopening for indoor dining
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded Tuesday to restaurant owners who are considering defying state COVID-19 regulations and reopening for indoor dining if the order is extended beyond three weeks.
On Monday, the owner of Andiamo wrote a letter urging restaurants to unify and reopen if Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extend the ban on indoor dining past the original expiration date of Dec. 8.
Metro Detroit weather: Drier, sunnier workweek, snow possible for the weekend
We’ve turned the corner from clouds and snow, just don’t expect a huge warm-up, even with more sunshine.
4 Fast Facts
A teen is recovering from a gunshot wound Wednesday night after being found in a Detroit home he had no business being in.
Police said an armed man robbed a Dollar Tree store in Detroit and sexually assaulted two female employees.
Liquor licenses have been suspended at three Michigan establishments Wednesday for violating the state's recent public health order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.
A family is calling for justice after a Metro Detroit man was shot and killed earlier this year.
Be Informed
CDC trims quarantine rules down from 14 to 7-10 days
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed and revised the recommended length of time necessary to quarantine after a coronavirus exposure. Previously, if you were exposed to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2, the recommendation was that you quarantine for 14 days. That’s based on good evidence that most people will have developed symptoms by day 14 and, even if they don’t have symptoms, the risk of being infectious past day 14 is also low.
Michigan nursing homes prepare for potential COVID-19 vaccine
There is growing excitement at nursing homes and long-term care facilities about being named among the first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available. Those kinds of facilities have been particularly hard hit. The state of Michigan has recorded a total of 3,448 deaths among residents and 45 among caregivers.
