Nightside Report Dec. 3, 2020: Local restaurant owner speaks in support of indoor dining restrictions, Michigan town working on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – While some Metro Detroit restaurant owners are encouraging businesses to open their dining rooms in defiance of Michigan’s latest COVID order, others are supporting the statewide closures meant to slow virus spread.

New coronavirus restrictions went into effect in Michigan on Nov. 17 that prohibit restaurants and bars from offering indoor dining services through Dec. 8, among other restrictions. The owner of Andiamo, Joe Vicari, wrote a letter calling on Michigan restaurants to defy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department and reopen if the new orders are extended past Dec. 8.

Michigan is currently in the latter third of a three-week “pause” that shut down indoor dining at restaurants, in-person classes for colleges and high schools, and much more. As COVID-19 cases remain high, people are wondering if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will extend the “pause.”

On Thursday, a group of restaurant owners struck a much more measured tone amid talks of reopening in violation of state orders. They said they plan to work on a compromise with Lansing, as thousands remain laid off, and some businesses face the very real prospect of shutting down for good.

