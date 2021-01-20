Morning Briefing Jan. 20, 2021: Joe Biden inauguration today, Kwame Kilpatrick’s sentence commuted by Trump

Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Joe Biden will be sworn in as 46th president of the United States during an inauguration ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington.

Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president.

The swearing-ins are expected to happen just after noon Wednesday (ET).

Here’s everything to know about the event today -- the ceremony plans, attendees, performances, more.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be released from prison after serving seven years of a 28-year sentence for his role in a major corruption scandal after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence late Tuesday night.

It was Trump’s final night in the White House before he leaves Wednesday to make way for President-elect Joe Biden and his new administration.

Here’s the statement from the White House:

“President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Rep. Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders. Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 540,115 as of Tuesday, including 13,865 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes 1,738 new cases and 41 additional deaths. On Monday, the state reported a total of 538,377 cases and 13,824 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to flatten. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average below 7%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,108 on Monday, the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 56 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 82,200 on Monday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data: