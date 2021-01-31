Morning Briefing Jan. 31, 2021: Detroit’s Matthew Stafford traded to LA Rams, more snow Sunday, Wayne County prioritizes vaccinating teachers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

News to know today 🌅

The Detroit Lions have traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff, according to multiple reports.

Stafford requested a trade this offseason after the Lions put together a new front office and coaching staff to start another rebuild. New head coach Dan Campbell said trade discussions were getting “hot and heavy” on Saturday, and that appears to have culminated in a blockbuster trade with the Rams.

Read the full report here.

Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a mask-wearing rule late Friday that builds on an order announced Jan. 21 by President Joe Biden.

Ad

Learn more here.

In just a few days, nearly all of Wayne County’s 8,375 newly received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be going into the arms of educators.

Although that number is a big difference from the 4,350 doses the county received in its last shipment, there’s still a major shortage. With that said, this shipment’s priority will be those in the classroom.

See the full story here.

From yesterday 🏙

On Saturday, Michigan State University officials said people weren’t meeting the schools health and safety guidelines, citing a “rapid increase in COVID-19 positivity rates since students returned to the East Lansing area for the spring semester.”

Ad

In an effort to curb virus spread, the university issued a two-week period of “enhanced physical distancing” beginning 12 a.m. Sunday.

See the report here.

Parents and student athletes rallied in Lansing on Saturday to urge state officials to resume winter sports sooner than the Feb. 21 deadline.

“The kids need to play. It’s very important for their mental health,” said Christian Hutson. “Going forward, these kids need something. They need an outlet.”

See more here.

According to the University of Michigan’s coronavirus data dashboard, four off-campus, group-living residences are experiencing COVID outbreaks and are under house-wide quarantine. The university is arranging “pop up testing” for quarantined individuals to get tested for COVID-19 on the fifth day of their 14-day quarantine.

Ad

A new, more contagious coronavirus variant has recently made its way into Michigan -- and so far has spread most significantly within the University of Michigan community. Amid the outbreak, the Washtenaw County Health Department issued a stay-in-place recommendation through Feb. 7 for all students living on or near the university’s Ann Arbor campus.

Learn more here.

Hundreds of Michigan National Guard members are being sent to Washington, D.C. after the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building could motivate more domestic terrorists.

In a letter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michigan’s Congressional Republicans asked for “an immediate intelligence briefing” about why 1,000 troops from the state’s National Guard are being redeployed to protect Washington.

Ad

See the full story here.

A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for SE Michigan’s Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties now until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 559,241 as of Saturday, including 14,601 deaths, state officials report.

Ad

Saturday’s update includes 1,358 new cases and 104 additional deaths, including 93 deaths identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 557,883 cases and 14,497 deaths.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 481,801 recoveries from the virus.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average around 6%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,596 on Saturday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 66 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 62,800 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

Ad

Michigan officials no longer provide statewide coronavirus updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Here’s a look at more of the data: