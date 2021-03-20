Morning Briefing March 20, 2021: Biden, Harris denounce anti-Asian bigotry, spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics, Ford Field vaccination site set to open Wednesday

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and denounced the scourge of racism at times hidden “in plain sight” as they visited Atlanta, just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women.

Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months, the IOC and local organizers said Saturday.

The decision was announced after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.

Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on Wednesday, March 24.

One of the first people to get an appointment for a vaccine at Ford Field is a 59-year-old woman. The woman nearly cried tears of joy when she received a text from Meijer about the appointment.

“It was life changing to know it’s on the horizon, hope is on the horizon,” said the local woman.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 622,151 as of Friday, including 15,850 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 3,730 new cases and 15 additional deaths. This is the highest single-day COVID case count by the state of Michigan since Jan. 7 when 4,105 cases were reported.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 6% as of Thursday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,149 on Thursday -- the highest since early January. The 7-day death average was 16 on Thursday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 45,900 on Thursday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 556,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Wednesday, with 25.6% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

CVS Health announced will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Michiganders as early as Sunday, March 21 at five CVS Pharmacy locations in Metro Detroit and eight total statewide.

