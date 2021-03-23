Morning Briefing March 23, 2021: Michigan law ties school funding to in-person learning, Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 dead

FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, a student listens to a presentation in Health class at Windsor Locks High School in Windsor Locks, Conn. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, March 19, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms. The new guidelines also remove recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Starting Monday, hundreds of Michigan school districts had to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive all of a minimum $450-per-student increase in emergency pandemic funding.

The state law spearheaded by Republicans affects roughly 185, or 34%, of the state’s 537 traditional K-12 districts and about 20 of 275 charter schools — those with higher numbers or percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families.

A shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state that has grieved several mass killings.

A lone suspect was in custody, authorities said.

A celebrity renovation project on a vacant house in Detroit has now involved a lawsuit over ownership.

Lake Orion native Nicole Curtis, who hosts Rehab Addict Rescue on HGTV, filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Land Bank Authority, claiming she owned a home on East Grand Boulevard.

Curtis planned to renovate the home, but the Land Bank listed the home for sale about a month ago.

Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have included “outdated information” and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data, American federal health officials said early Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that the data it released Monday included cases up to Feb. 17, as the study rules specified, and that it was continuing to analyze cases that have occurred since then. The company said that a preliminary analysis of data that has continued to roll in was consistent with what it had already reported. It promised an update within 48 hours.

No. 1 seed Michigan basketball knocked off No. 8 seed LSU on Monday to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines got off to another slow start, and LSU hit a variety of difficult jump shots to build a nine-point lead in the first half. But a late run fueled by Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown put Michigan ahead by a point at the break.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 629,612 as of Monday, including 15,903 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 4,801 new cases and six additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 624,811 total cases and 15,897 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 7% as of Monday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,719 on Monday -- the highest since early January. The 7-day death average was 16 on Monday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 50,900 on Monday. More than 562,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Sunday, with 28.5% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data: