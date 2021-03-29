Morning Briefing March 29, 2021: Michigan COVID cases and vaccinations status check, Tigers Top Moments Bracket launches, updated weather forecast

New COVID-19 cases are surging again in Michigan, and an increase in hospitalizations is being felt, this time from a younger age group. Inpatient data collected by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) shows hospitalizations increased by 633% for adults ages 30-39 and by 800% for adults ages 40-49. The 7-day average for new cases and positive test rates are at the highest point since December.

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

The findings offer little new insight into how the virus first emerged and leave many questions unanswered, though that was as expected. But the report does provide more detail on the reasoning behind the researchers’ conclusions. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins Monday with prosecution and defense teams’ opening statements.

Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.

The Tigers open the 2021 season April 1 at Comerica Park, so we decided to look back at some of the greatest moments since the team first moved to the park in 2000.

For the first few years, the Tigers were very bad. Then, the 2006 team was one of the most lovable in memory, and kicked off a decade of great baseball. Now, the team is trying to find its way back to that level.

You’ll find 32 of the top moments since 2000. Obviously, the list is dominated by 2006-2014, but some others are also mixed in. Vote for your favorite in each matchup, and the moments with the most votes will advance to the round of 16. There will be five rounds, in total.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 652,569 as of Saturday, including 16,026 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 4,670 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

On Friday, the state reported 647,899 total cases and 16,004 deaths.

The State of Michigan reported a total of 569,460 recoveries on Saturday.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 10% as of Friday, the highest since December. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,678 on Friday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 21 on Friday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 69,200 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday, with 31% of residents having received at least one dose.

