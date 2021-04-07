Morning Briefing April 7, 2021: Experts weigh in on Michigan’s virus surge, what being fully vaccinated looks like; Many US students still learning remotely even as schools open

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the countrys biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The number of people in Michigan who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus is growing every day -- but many viewers have questions about what that really means.

Individuals are considered “fully vaccinated” against the virus two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But once you are fully vaccinated, what changes? What stays the same? Should you get tested for COVID-19 if exposed? Should you still double mask?

The surge in COVID cases has Metro Detroit hospitals on edge, concerned about what the next few weeks will look like. There is also growing concern about the spread in younger people and children.

“In just a few weeks, we’ve gone from being one of the lowest to being one of the highest -- and the rate of increase is what’s really concerning,” said University of Michigan’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Preeti Malani.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had efficacy rates in their initial trials of roughly 95 percent, which offers excellent but not perfect protection. Now that the vaccines have been given to millions of people, there is more real world information on their effectiveness.

Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration.

Nearly 46% of public schools offered five days a week of in-person to all students in February, according to the survey, but just 34% of students were learning full-time in the classroom. The gap was most pronounced among older K-12 students, with just 29% of eighth graders getting five days a week of learning at school.

The findings reflect a nation that has been locked in debate over the safety of reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Four people were shot and one man died on Tuesday in a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side, according to police.

Yellow crime scene tape outlined several blocks of the Cornerstone Village neighborhood Tuesday night. Detroit police said gunfire erupted from a black vehicle at the corner of Lodewyck and Berden streets.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 707,463 as of Tuesday, including 16,297 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 4,964 new cases and 58 additional deaths, including 16 identified during a review of records. On Monday, the state reported 702,499 total cases and 16,239 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at nearly 16% as of Tuesday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,931 on Tuesday -- near the highest it’s been since December. The 7-day death average was 33 on Sunday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 114,000 on Tuesday.

More than 577,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 36.7% of residents having received at least one dose.

