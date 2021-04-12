Morning Briefing April 12, 2021: Detroit kicks off ‘Neighborhood Vaccine Week’ with new vaccination sites, Michigan rep. opens up about PTSD after Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The city of Detroit is launching eight new COVID-19 neighborhood vaccination sites on Monday, April 12 in an effort to help bring vaccines to as many residents as possible.

Through April 16, Detroiters can receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at one of several convenient and familiar locations close to home.

For the seventh week in a row, the state of Michigan is the worst in the nation in terms of coronavirus cases. The surge has prompted the Michigan cities like Detroit to ramp up their vaccination efforts, even going door to door to convince people to get the shot.

The deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building will forever live in the history books as a dark chapter of the United State’s story.

It’s a much more personal trauma for those who were caught in the violence that day, fearing for their safety. One of those victims is Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 738,023 as of Saturday, including 16,500 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 6,892 new cases and 74 additional deaths, including 57 deaths identified during a review of records. On Friday, the state reported 731,131 total cases and 16,426 deaths.

Michigan reported a total of 587,283 recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state no longer provides data updates on Sundays. The next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate nearing 17% as of Saturday, the highest we’ve ever recorded. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, now at its highest point since mid-December.

Read: 13 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Alarming trends, voluntary restrictions, vaccine timeline

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,545 on Saturday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 42 on Saturday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 134,200 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 39.7% of residents having received at least one dose.

More: CDC: Restrictions needed to slow Michigan virus surge, specifically in indoor youth sports

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 31 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 562,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

