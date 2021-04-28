Cloudy icon
Morning Briefing April 28, 2021: Grosse Pointe teacher roasts board of education in impassioned resignation speech, Cedar Point won’t require masks on rides this season

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Grosse Pointe teacher roasts board of education in intense resignation speech

During a Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board of Education meeting to discuss new coronavirus protocols, a teacher delivered an impassioned resignation speech, calling out board members for “disregarding” educators and their input amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You tell us after your meetings that you ‘so appreciate and respect us,’ well I cry bull***,” teacher Sean McCarroll said to the board Monday. “You don’t respect us. If you respected us, you’d listen to us. You don’t appreciate us. If you did, you wouldn’t make our jobs literally impossible to do. If you cared, you would pretend that you’re listening, at least.”

See his entire speech here.

The ‘Elvis effect’ on vaccine hesitancy in the US

More than 95 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are still many who remain on the fence.

When health officials needed help encouraging the public to get vaccinated for polio in the 1950s, they looked to rising star Elvis Presley. Is there a celebrity who could have the same impact now?

