Morning Briefing May 31, 2021: Metro Detroit families honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day, President Biden to lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran's graves ahead of Memorial Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

On Saturday, dozens of families placed flags and cleaned veteran graves at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak ahead of Memorial Day.

“There are thousands upon thousands of veterans in this cemetery alone, let alone hundreds of thousands in the Metro area honoring those who have served,” said Robert Madison, VFW Post 1669. “This Memorial Day long weekend tradition has been taking place for more than 80 years.”

The difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day still seems to trip people up, although it shouldn’t.

On Memorial Day, we remember those who died while serving our country. So, what do you say on Memorial Day to someone who might be struggling -- a widow, a veteran or anyone who’s been affected by a military member’s death? What do you say to someone who served?

Police say a man was fatally shot while driving on I-75 in Detroit on Sunday. Witnesses reportedly saw the shooter firing shots out of the sunroof of an SUV at the victim.

Conner Curtis and his twin sister Kallie were born on May 7, and the boy has already survived two heart surgeries.

The family is hoping the community can help while they wait on an organ transplant list.

As of May 30, Michigan residents on unemployment will need to start looking for work to keep getting benefits.

Officials hope the change will help fill thousands of open positions that are available across Metro Detroit.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 887,719 as of Saturday, including 19,163 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 445 new cases and 49 additional deaths, of which 48 deaths were identified during a review of records.

As of Saturday, the state reports that a total of 818,165 have recovered from the virus.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 4% as of Saturday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Data will not be updated Monday, May 31, due to the state holiday. Data will resume posting on Tuesday, June 1.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 28 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 645 on Saturday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 39 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 50,400 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Saturday, with 58.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

