Morning Briefing June 14, 2021: Man living in Michigan killed in Texas mass shooting, what we know about delta COVID variant

AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 12: Police barricades sit unused near the scene of a shooting on June 12, 2021 in Austin, Texas. At least 13 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting happened on Austin's famous 6th Street. The shooter is still at large. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

A 25-year-old man, who was reportedly living in Michigan, has died from his injuries following a mass shooting Saturday in downtown Austin, Texas that left more than a dozen people injured.

As of June 13, about 10% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been identified as the delta variant, a mutation first detected in India. Scientists are still trying to figure out just how dangerous it is.

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound I-75 at I-696 on Monday morning.

Throughout the pandemic, people and businesses have had to significantly increase cleaning efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID.

But now that things are starting to return to normal in Michigan, are those extra hand sanitizing stations and frequent hand-washing practices here to stay? Has the pandemic changed how we look at germs forever?

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in Highland Park early Monday morning.

Sunday was former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s most visible appearance in the city after spending more than seven years in prison.

It was a packed house at the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit on Sunday as the congregation listened to Kilpatrick.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 14, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,131 as of Saturday, including 19,540 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 198 new cases and 53 additional deaths, of which 50 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Friday, the state announced a total of 318 new cases and eight additional deaths.

The state reported a total of 852,204 recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Michigan officials no longer provide COVID data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just below 2% as of Saturday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 255 on Saturday. The 7-day death average was 31 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,400 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 60% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 51.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

