Morning Briefing June 18, 2021: Police seek I-75 shooter that killed toddler, hurt child; severe storms possible Friday afternoon

Police are searching for a shooter who reportedly killed a 2-year-old boy and seriously injured a 9-year-old boy after shooting at their vehicle on I-75 Thursday night in Detroit.

Canada’s federal government is planning to roll out the first phase of its COVID vaccine certification program for travelers entering the country as soon as next month, CBC News reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

Dry and hot weather stretches in Michigan have elevated potential fire dangers in parts of the state, mostly in the Upper Peninsula.

Most of Michigan is currently experiencing drought conditions, with parts of the Lower Peninsula, from Kalamazoo to Iosco, in the D2 Severe Drought category. Most of the Lower Peninsula is seeing some rain on Friday morning, but the state is well below average rain totals.

Michigan State Police say two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night.

Good news: The chance of spotting a roach or rodent in a Metro Detroit home is well below the national average. The bad news: There is a chance.

In the United States, roach sightings (11.3% of households) were slightly less prevalent than rodent sightings (11.9%) nationwide. In Metro Detroit, those figures were 1.3% for roaches and 6.5% for rodents.

An Ann Arbor woman needed help from the fire department’s Jaws of Life after getting stuck in a folding chair while making a “stuck fetish” video.

Sydney Jo, 27, was 30 minutes into filming a video for her audience when she realized she was actually stuck, BuzzFeed News reported.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,002 as of Thursday, including 19,598 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 172 new cases and 20 additional deaths, of which 18 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 892,830 cases and 19,578 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.5% as of Wednesday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 198 on Thursday -- the lowest since June 22, 2020. The 7-day death average was 20 on Thursday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,200 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 60.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 52.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

