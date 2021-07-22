Morning Briefing July 22, 2021: ‘Drunk’ Sterling Heights man falls asleep at wheel in drive-thru, massive search underway for missing Michigan grandfather

A customer at a Taco Bell drive through window receives their food on March 31, 2020 in Huntington Station, New York.

A Sterling Heights man told police, “Man, I’m drunk,” after initially denying he had consumed alcohol when they found him asleep behind the wheel of a running pickup truck in the Taco Bell drive-thru.

The search for a missing grandfather from Lapeer County has stretched into three counties after the 79-year-old went hiking and didn’t come home.

Joseph Mindelli, who went missing Monday morning, enjoyed hiking the path. A community came together Wednesday night looking for him.

President Joe Biden expressed pointed frustration over the slowing COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. and pleaded that it’s “gigantically important” for Americans to step up and get inoculated against the virus as it surges once again.

Biden, speaking Wednesday night at a televised town hall in Cincinnati, said the public health crisis has turned largely into a plight of the unvaccinated as the spread of the delta variant has led to a surge in infections around the country.

Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig appeared on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight program to announce the launch of his campaign for governor.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’m running,” Craig told Carlson on Wednesday

The Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine may not be as effective as vaccines that use mRNA technology (Pfizer and Moderna) against the delta variant, according to a new study.

Current information indicates that if you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines you will be well-protected against the delta variant. One study found an 88% efficacy against delta, a modest decrease compared to the original efficacy of 95%.

A new study found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was less effective at producing antibodies against the delta variant and believe it could result in decreased protection.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week from the lowest point of the pandemic, even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the strength of a reopened economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims increased last week to 419,000, the most in two months, from 368,000 the previous week. The weekly number of first-time applications, which generally tracks layoffs, has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 22, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 898,626 as of Tuesday, including 19,862 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,028 new cases and 14 additional deaths (all identified during a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 257 cases and 3.5 deaths per day. Last Friday, the state announced a total of 897,598 cases and 19,848 deaths.

The state only provides COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Testing is around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, and the 7-day positive rate is now up to 3.05% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 273 on Tuesday, up from 219 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,400 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 62.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: